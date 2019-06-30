Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former radio host engaged to Minnesota lieutenant governor
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 1:30 pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says she is engaged to a former Minnesota Public Radio host who lost his morning show in 2018 after he disclosed their relationship.
Flanagan tweeted Sunday morning about her engagement to Tom Weber. She said that she is “so excited to spend the rest of my life with this man. We’re engaged and I’m over the moon.”
Weber was removed as host of the MPR morning show in January 2018 after telling his bosses about his relationship with Flanagan, who was Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s running mate at the time. Weber left the station six months later.
Weber tells Minnesota Public Radio that he proposed Monday after a dinner in St. Paul. They waited to announce it until they could tell close friends and family.
The Associated Press
