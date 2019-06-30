TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Dog days of summer

Financial markets enter the summer doldrums next week and trading volumes are expected to be low given holidays for Canadian and U.S. indices on Monday and Thursday, respectively. Stock markets have recovered from steep drops at the end of 2018 to hit record highs, and investors are looking to the closure of a US/China trade deal to power the next upward leg.

Board of trade speech

Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade will join Quebec’s Minister of Economy & Innovation for a speech at a Toronto Region Board of Trade luncheon on Tuesday. The ministers are expected to speak about enhancing co-operation and lowering barriers to interprovincial trade.

Latest trade numbers

Statistics Canada reports international merchandise trade results for May on Wednesday. The agency recently reported that Canada’s trade deficit shrank to $966 million in April, its smallest merchandise trade deficit since last October, helped by a rise in exports.

National employment update

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for June on Friday. The survey’s results for May found that the economy added 27,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4 per cent, its lowest level since comparable data became available in 1976.

Fill yer boots

The 2019 Calgary Stampede parade kicks off on Friday. While many are predicting a party at least on par with last year’s, a subdued Alberta economy means no one is expecting a return to over-the-top extravagance of the boom years, when the annual event featured drink-a-thons, open bars and big-ticket entertainment.

The Canadian Press