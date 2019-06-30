Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Democrats aren't shying away from debating Biden's record
by Hunter Woodall, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 12:27 pm EDT
Democrats don’t seem ready to move past arguing about Joe Biden’s lengthy political record, particularly on civil rights, after the first round of presidential debates showed the fragile nature of being perceived as an early front-runner in the 2020 race.
The former vice-president is facing criticism from the two black candidates in the contest — Sens. Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.
On the Sunday news shows, the party chairman, Tom Perez, came to Biden’s defence, but Booker said Biden has shown an “inability to talk candidly about the mistakes he made.”
Biden was pressed by Harris during Thursday night’s debate over his stance on busing. Biden defended his lengthy career and cited his commitment to civil rights.
