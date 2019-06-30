Democrats aren't shying away from debating Biden's record

Democrats don’t seem ready to move past arguing about Joe Biden’s lengthy political record, particularly on civil rights, after the first round of presidential debates showed the fragile nature of being perceived as an early front-runner in the 2020 race.

The former vice-president is facing criticism from the two black candidates in the contest — Sens. Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

On the Sunday news shows, the party chairman, Tom Perez, came to Biden’s defence, but Booker said Biden has shown an “inability to talk candidly about the mistakes he made.”

Biden was pressed by Harris during Thursday night’s debate over his stance on busing. Biden defended his lengthy career and cited his commitment to civil rights.

Hunter Woodall, The Associated Press