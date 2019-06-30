Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brawl in a Kazakhstan oil field leaves 30 Arabs injured
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 7:31 am EDT
MOSCOW — A news agency says a brawl between Kazakh workers and their Arab colleagues in one of Kazakhstan’s largest oil fields has left 30 people injured and led to an outcry in Lebanon and Jordan.
Interfax-Kazakhstan said Saturday’s brawl was triggered after a Lebanese contractor reportedly posted a photo on WhatsApp featuring a Kazakh female colleague that many in the country saw as insulting.
It reported Sunday that the field is managed by Tengizchevroil, TCO, a joint venture that includes Chevron and ExxonMobil.
Nurlan Nogayev, the governor of Atyrau region, said during a meeting with company management that the brawl resulted from disparities in working conditions between foreign contractors and local Kazakh employees.
According to Lebanese and Jordanian officials the injured engineers and workers are Lebanese, Jordanians and Palestinians.