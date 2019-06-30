Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Albania holds local elections amid political turmoil
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 2:28 am EDT
FILE - In this Saturday, April 13, 2019 file photo, Albania's conservative opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha, delivers a speech during an anti-government rally in Tirana, Albania. Albania’s municipal elections don’t normally provoke much interest beyond the country’s border, but the holding of the vote on Sunday June 30, 2019, or failure to do so, appears decisive for the tiny Western Balkan country in its bid to start full membership negotiations with the European Union. While the Socialist-run government is insisting on holding the election, the opposition is boycotting the vote and says it will stop it taking place. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina, File)
TIRANA, Albania — Albanians have started to cast ballots to elect mayors and city councils, or parliaments, amid a tense political conflict with the opposition boycotting the municipal elections.
Votes will be cast Sunday to pick authorities that will run 61 districts across the country for the next four years.
While the Socialist-run government is insisting on holding the election, the opposition says it will stop it taking place. Albania’s President Ilir Meta is sympathetic to the opposition and declared that the vote is cancelled, but the government under Prime Minister Edi Rama has refused to abide by that decision.
Voting starts at 0500 GMT and ends 1700 GMT. Preliminary election results are not expected until Monday.
The opposition blames a corrupt government linked to organized crime and asks for fresh national elections.