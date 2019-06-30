Adult possibly facing charges after 9-year-old crashes car

Peel police are investigating a joyride gone wrong in Mississauga.

Police were called to a residence in the area of McLaughlin Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 6 p.m. Sunday amid reports of a two vehicle crash.

When police arrived they were made aware that one of the drivers of the vehicle was a nine-year-old.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the nine-year-old had asked an adult friend if they could try pushing the gas pedal of the car.

The car was in drive and the vehicle accelerated ahead and collided with a stationary vehicle in the driveway of a nearby residence.

Police say there are no reports of any injuries.

Const. Akhil Mooken says the adult in question could be facing charges for what he calls “a very poor decision.”