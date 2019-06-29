Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Youngstown Vindicator to cease publication after 150 years
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 29, 2019 8:50 am EDT
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The only daily newspaper in Ohio’s ninth largest city has announced plans to permanently cease publication in August after 150 years.
The Vindicator in Youngstown announced the decision in a letter to readers published Saturday.
Publisher Betty J.H. Brown Jagnow and General Manager Mark Brown wrote the move stems from financial struggles and the inability to find a buyer. They called the decision “gut wrenching.”
The announcement comes just days after the paper marked its 150th anniversary.
The Vindicator entered a lively local news market in 1869, but eventually became the only daily newspaper in Youngstown and Mahoning County. Its staff won six first-place awards in this year’s APME journalism contest.
Brown in a letter Friday to employees of WFMJ-TV said the shutdown wouldn’t affect the family owned television station.