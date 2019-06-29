Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ye Olde Slugfest: Yanks top Red Sox 17-13 in MLB Euro debut
by Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 29, 2019 6:07 pm EDT
Britain's Prince Harry, top left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 29, 2019, in London. Major League Baseball made its European debut game today at London Stadium. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
LONDON — Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning, Aaron Judge went deep to cap a six-run fourth and the New York Yankees outslugged the Boston Red Sox 17-13 on Saturday night in the first Major League Baseball game played in Europe.
Each team scored six runs in a first inning that stretched nearly an hour.
Aaron Hicks hit the first European homer, DJ LeMahieu had four hits and five RBIs as New York opened a 17-6 lead and Luke Voit had four hits, including three doubles, before leaving with an injury in the fifth inning.
Rookie Michael Chavis hit a pair of three-run homers for Boston and Jackie Bradley Jr. had four hits, also going deep. Xander Bogaerts left in the eighth after appearing to hurt a leg while running the bases.
Boston starter Rick Porcello and New York’s Masahiro Tanaka both failed to finish the first inning.
Chad Green (2-2) allowed four hits in two scoreless innings. Steven Wright (0-1) lost in his first decision and second appearance since an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports