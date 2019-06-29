Trump, Xi hit reset button on trade but long slog awaits

WASHINGTON — Once again, Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) of China have hit the reset button in trade talks between the world’s two biggest economies.

And they’ve delayed an escalation in tension that had financial markets on edge and cast a cloud over the global economy.

But when U.S. and Chinese negotiators sit down to work out details, the same difficult task remains.

That means getting China to convince the United States that it will curb its aggressive push to challenge American technological dominance — and that Beijing will live up to its promises.

At the meeting of world leaders in Japan, Trump said he’d hold off for the “time being” on plans to impose tariffs on $300 billion more in Chinese imports.

The move will jump-start stalled trade talks.

Paul Wiseman And Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press



