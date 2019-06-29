Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump, Xi hit reset button on trade but long slog awaits
by Paul Wiseman And Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 29, 2019 9:56 am EDT
President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON — Once again, Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) of China have hit the reset button in trade talks between the world’s two biggest economies.
And they’ve delayed an escalation in tension that had financial markets on edge and cast a cloud over the global economy.
But when U.S. and Chinese negotiators sit down to work out details, the same difficult task remains.
That means getting China to convince the United States that it will curb its aggressive push to challenge American technological dominance — and that Beijing will live up to its promises.
At the meeting of world leaders in Japan, Trump said he’d hold off for the “time being” on plans to impose tariffs on $300 billion more in Chinese imports.
The move will jump-start stalled trade talks.
Paul Wiseman And Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press
