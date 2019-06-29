Toronto police search for alleged serial booze bandit

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down an alleged serial booze bandit.

Police said the suspect has stolen more than $58,000 worth of liquor from LCBO locations across the city.

“He selects varying types of liquor bottles, places them in a bag that he is carrying and walks out of the store without making any attempt to pay,” police said Saturday.

The suspect was last seen on June 18 in the Burnhamthorpe and Saturn Road area.

Police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man.

Chase Kincaid, of no fixed address, is wanted for theft over $5,000, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5100. Members of the public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.