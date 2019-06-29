SIU investigating after single motorcycle crash kills Oshawa man

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after an Oshawa man was killed following a single motorcycle crash in Whitby.

In a statement released late Saturday night, the SIU says a Durham Regional Police officer was conducting a radar stop on Highway 407 at Salem Road in Pickering when he observed a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed.

The officer began following the motorcycle.

A short time later the motorcycle crashed on the eastbound Highway 407 off ramp to Baldwin Street.

The 28-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police indicated at the time that speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash but made no mention that the motorcycle was being pursued by another officer.