Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
SIU investigating after single motorcycle crash kills Oshawa man
by News Staff
Posted Jun 29, 2019 9:28 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 29, 2019 at 11:47 pm EDT
A 28-year-old Oshawa man was killed in a single motorcycle crash off Highway 407 in Whitby. CITYNEWS/Douglas Boyd
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after an Oshawa man was killed following a single motorcycle crash in Whitby.
In a statement released late Saturday night, the SIU says a Durham Regional Police officer was conducting a radar stop on Highway 407 at Salem Road in Pickering when he observed a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed.
The officer began following the motorcycle.
A short time later the motorcycle crashed on the eastbound Highway 407 off ramp to Baldwin Street.
The 28-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ontario Provincial Police indicated at the time that speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash but made no mention that the motorcycle was being pursued by another officer.