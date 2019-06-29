Loading articles...

Single motorcycle crash kills Oshawa man

An Oshawa man is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Whitby.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on the eastbound Highway 407 off ramp to Baldwin Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 28-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash.

