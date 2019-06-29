Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Polish hotel cancels booking for German far-right party
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 29, 2019 5:18 am EDT
BERLIN — The far-right Alternative for Germany party says it’s been forced to move a planned weekend retreat for lawmakers to Berlin after a hotel in Poland cancelled its booking at short notice.
Party spokesman Christian Lueth said Saturday that the Radisson blu in Szczecin, just across the border from Germany, cited a power outage for the cancellation.
The party questioned whether that was true and said it’s considering legal action.
Polish media reported that a local group of activists were planning to hold a protest outside the hotel under the slogan “Stop Fascism. No to AfD in Szczecin!”
The hotel declined to immediately comment.
City officials in Szczecin said they only knew of the matter from the media and weren’t informed, given that this would have been a private event.
The Associated Press
