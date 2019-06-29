Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New Jersey tops Nevada in sports betting volume in May
by Wayne Parry, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 29, 2019 12:00 pm EDT
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey took in more sports bets last month than Nevada did to lead the nation.
Gambling regulators said this week that New Jersey handled nearly $319 million.
That topped Nevada by about $2 million.
New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May 2018 that cleared the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting should they so choose.
And it jumped into the market with both feet with the goal of dethroning Nevada as the sports betting capital of America.
It remains to be seen if New Jersey can maintain its lead with large neighbouring states including Pennsylvania and New York either offering sports betting or considering it.
