Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Minneapolis church expelled over support of gay marriage
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 29, 2019 11:40 am EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — Leaders of the Evangelical Covenant Church have voted to defrock a Minneapolis pastor and expel his church got permitting gay marriage.
The Rev. Dan Collison had his credentials removed by a 77% vote at the Evangelical Covenant Church’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday night.
Leaders also voted to expel Collison’s First Covenant Church in downtown Minneapolis. First Covenant was a founding member of the 135-year-old denomination. A Michigan pastor also was defrocked for officiating at his son’s same-sex marriage.
Collison told the Star Tribune he was “not surprised” but “saddened” after he was voted out.
The ECC says First Covenant is free to keep operating as a church. First Covenant says Collison will continue serving as lead pastor.
In 2014, a First Covenant staff member officiated at an off-site wedding of two women from the church worship band.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com