Man seriously wounded in Weston stabbing, one in custody

One person is in custody following a stabbing in the northwest end of the city.

Police say they were called to the area of John Street and Weston Road just after noon on Saturday.

One man was located suffering from serious wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run and his condition has since stabalized.

Callers to 911 told investigators the victim was attacked by two people.

Police would not say what may have led up to the attack or if it was intentional.