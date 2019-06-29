Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man accused of forging police report as late for work excuse
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 29, 2019 12:45 pm EDT
LISBON, N.H. — A man accused of forging a letter to back up his bogus police story that he used an excuse to his boss is facing real charges in New Hampshire.
The Caledonian-Record reports that 51-year-old Paul Neilson was charged last week with forgery, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Police say the Lisbon man told his boss he was late to work at a construction company March 11 because a Lisbon officer gave him a warning about his expired car registration.
When his boss got suspicious, police say Neilson gave him a letter purportedly from the officer with a detailed description of their interaction.
The boss contacted police, who said they had not had any contact with Neilson that day nor written the letter.
A phone number for Neilson could not be found.
___
Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com
The Associated Press
