2 people hurt following knife fight, vehicle collision in Malvern

Toronto police are investigating an early Saturday morning brawl that left two people injured.

Police said they were called to the Winstanly Crescent and Wickson Trail area at around 1:18 a.m. for a report of a group of people fighting.

Some of the people were armed with knives and there was also a report that a person had been hit by a vehicle, police said.

A black two-door vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, police said.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.