Libyan fighters threaten to target Turkish interests
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 29, 2019 3:09 am EDT
CAIRO — The self-styled Libyan National Army says Turkish vessels and interests are “legitimate targets” after accusing Turkey of helping rival forces retake a strategic town near the capital, Tripoli.
Ahmed al-Mosmari, an LNA spokesman, said Friday that Libyan territory had “come under illegitimate Turkish aggression” during the battle for Tripoli in recent weeks.
He said forces have been ordered to target any Turkish ships, strategic sites or companies operating in Libya or its territorial waters.
He said any Turkish nationals in Libya will be arrested.
The LNA, led by army commander Khalifa Hifter, controls much of the country’s east and south.
Armed groups loyal to the U.N.-supported government reclaimed earlier this week the town of Gharyan, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Tripoli, pushing back Hifter’s forces.
The Associated Press
