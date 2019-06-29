Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
High risk sex offender arrested twice in span of 30 days
by News Staff
Posted Jun 29, 2019 4:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 29, 2019 at 4:44 pm EDT
Police say 28-year-old Joanasie Mingeriak has an extensive history of break-and-enters and sex-related crimes. TPS/HO
Police say a man who has an extensive history of break-and-enters and sex-related crimes has been arrested twice within the span of one month.
In March of this year, police say 28-year-old Joanasie Mingeriak was released by the Ministry of Correctional Services and began residing in the midtown area of the city.
On May 29 police were called to a residence in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Christie Street after two women woke up in the middle of the night to find a stranger sitting naked in their living room.
Police charged Mingeriak with break and enter, indecent exposure, nude and exposed to the public on private property and two counts of failing to comply with probabtion.
Mingeriak appeared in court and was released under specific bail conditions.
On Friday, officers again arrested Mingeriak after he breached the terms of his probation.