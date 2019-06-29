High risk sex offender arrested twice in span of 30 days

Police say a man who has an extensive history of break-and-enters and sex-related crimes has been arrested twice within the span of one month.

In March of this year, police say 28-year-old Joanasie Mingeriak was released by the Ministry of Correctional Services and began residing in the midtown area of the city.

On May 29 police were called to a residence in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Christie Street after two women woke up in the middle of the night to find a stranger sitting naked in their living room.

Police charged Mingeriak with break and enter, indecent exposure, nude and exposed to the public on private property and two counts of failing to comply with probabtion.

Mingeriak appeared in court and was released under specific bail conditions.

On Friday, officers again arrested Mingeriak after he breached the terms of his probation.