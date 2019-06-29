Loading articles...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Klobuchar; Castro.

“Fox News Sunday” — Kudlow; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez

