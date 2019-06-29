Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German leader Merkel says 'I'm fine' after shaking at events
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 29, 2019 5:55 am EDT
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) takes part in the presentation of the appointment and dismissal certificate as Federal Minister of Justice to Katarina Barley (SPD) and the new Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bellevue Castle in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands reporters’ questions surrounding her health after two incidents this month in which she was seen shaking at public events, but insisted: “I’m fine.”
Merkel said Saturday at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Japan that included a long-distance flight and grueling negotiations with other world leaders that “I’m convinced, just as this reaction occurred it will go away again.”
The 64-year-old appeared unsteady and was seen shaking at a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday. Last week, Merkel’s whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president. Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed.”