Authorities: Fairbanks residents should prepare to evacuate

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Fairbanks emergency officials are warning some residents to be prepared to flee as a wildfire burns nearby.

The Daily News-Miner reports that the Fairbanks North Star Borough Department of Emergency Service says residents of a neighbourhood in northwest Fairbanks have been advised that they need to be ready to evacuate, but no evacuation notices have been issued as of Saturday afternoon.

Emergency officials say residents should assemble a kit of important items to take in the event of an evacuation.

Wildfire smoke is degrading air quality throughout the region.

The Associated Press