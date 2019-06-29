York police release images of alleged Aurora sex assault suspect

York Regional Police released CCTV images Saturday of a man they allege sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a hiking trail in Aurora on June 24.

Investigators said the victim was walking in the wooded area of the park when she was assaulted and sexually assaulted by a man who was carrying a handgun.

The victim suffered injuries in the attack and was transported to the hospital, police said.

Police Const. Laura Nicolle said the photos are very clear, and they’re hoping someone will come forward with the suspect’s name.

“You see the suspect’s face and his clothing and certainly the way he walks…we believe it’s only a matter of time somebody is going to know who this individual is,” she said. “We [are] urging him to consult a lawyer and turn himself in.”

VIDEO: York Regional Police released this CCTV footage of a man they allege sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a hiking trail on June 24.

Police are also looking to speak to a young woman who was approached by the suspect after getting off a York Region Transit bus at around 11:20 a.m. the day of the incident.

“This woman was seen going into Tim Hortons following the interaction,” police said. “Investigators are interested in the details of this interaction and want to ensure she was not a victim of any offence.”

VIDEO: York Regional Police are asking the public to help identify the man in this surveillance video

Police said the suspect has light brown skin, a thin build and is in his mid-20s. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, long black shorts, black shoes and a blue and red baseball hat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

PHOTOS: York Regional Police are asking the public to help identify the man in these photos.