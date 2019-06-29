Almost 4,000 gather near Belleville to form largest human maple leaf

Members of the community of Quinte West near Belleville showed off their Canadian pride and in the process set a new world record.

A total of 3,942 gathered at Centennial Park to form the largest human maple leaf as part of Canada Day long weekend celebrations. An official with the Guinness World Record organization was on hand to verify the new record.

The event was part of “Operation: Stand Proud” which supports the Canadian Armed Forces charity, Solider On.

“We are extremely proud of our deep military roots here in Quinte West,” said Mike Eden, organizer of the world record attempt.

“We saw this patriotic opportunity to set the Guinness World Record for the largest human maple leaf on the Canada Day long weekend as a visual representation of our deep respect and sincere gratitude for those who selflessly serve, as well as their supportive families.”

While they fell short of their goal of 5,000 participants, the total was more than enough to break the previous world record of 1,589 people set on July 1, 2017 at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver.