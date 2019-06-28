Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US consumers increase spending a modest 0.4% in May
by Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 8:42 am EDT
FILE - In this June 4, 2019, photo Muslims shop for clothing during a Chand Raat festival to celebrate the last day of Ramadan in Brooklyn's Little Pakistan neighborhood in New York. On Friday, June 28, the Commerce Department issues its May report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
WASHINGTON — Consumer spending increased 0.4% in May, a modest gain that suggests Americans remain cautious about their finances.
The Commerce Department said Friday that incomes rose 0.5% and inflation remained tame, increasing just 1.5% in the past year. That’s far below the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
The report comes after a measure of consumer confidence slipped Tuesday. Spending grew last month at its slowest pace since February, a trend that could hold back the broader economy.
The tame inflation reading may make it more likely that the Fed will lift short-term interest rates in the coming months. Fed officials have cited the pace of inflation as a key gauge they are watching as they consider changes to their interest rate policies.