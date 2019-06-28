Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau, European leaders talk detention of Canadians in China at G20
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 12:29 am EDT
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the official welcome ceremony at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan on Friday June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OSAKA, Japan — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says Canada received “broad support” from European leaders at the G20 on the issue of two detained Canadians in China.
The prime minister, who met with European partners this morning in Osaka, has been eyeing additional support from world leaders on the issue at the summit of major economies.
The arrests of the Canadians — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — are largely viewed as retaliation for the December arrest of Chinese high tech executive Meng Wanzhou.
Meng remains under house arrest in Vancouver, where she awaits extradition to the U.S. to face allegations of fraud in violating Iran sanctions.
Trudeau also is relying on U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 after he committed last week in Washington to raising the issue with the Chinese at the prime minister’s request.
Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday at the summit but Trudeau does not have his own meeting with him.