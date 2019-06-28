Toronto swimming pools officially open for the season

The Canada Day long weekend is going to be sunny for most of the weekend long so what better way to cool off than taking a dip in one of the city’s outdoors pools.

The City officially opened all 58 of their swimming pools on full time hours on Friday.

Mayor John Tory even got in on the action, jumping into the water fully clothed during the announcement at the Giovanni Caboto Pool.

A map of where all the swimming pools are located is available on city of Toronto website.

Here’s a full list of the pools currently open:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool

Alexandra Park

Amesbury Sports Complex

Amos Waites Park Outdoor Pool

Blantyre Park

Broadlands Community Centre

Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre

Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools

Driftwood Community Recreation Centre

Eringate Park Outdoor Pool

Fairbank Memorial Park

Fairhaven Park Outdoor Pool

Flagstaff Park Outdoor Pool

Gihon Spring Park Outdoor Pool

Giovanni Caboto Rink, Pool and Tennis Courts

Glen Long Community Centre

Gord and Irene Risk Community Centre

Goulding Community Centre

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre

Greenwood Park

Halbert Park

Heron Park Community Centre

High Park

Irving W. Chapley Community Centre

Kidstown – Water Park

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool

Knob Hill Park

Lambton – Kingsway Park Outdoor Pool

Lawrence Heights Community Centre

Leaside Outdoor Pool

Ledbury Park

Maryvale Park Outdoor Pool

McGregor Park Community Centre

Mitchell Field Community Centre

Monarch Park

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre

Northwood Community Centre

Oakdale Community Centre

O’Connor Community Centre

Oriole Community Centre

Ourland Park Outdoor Pool

Park Lawn Park

Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool

Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool

Pleasantview Community Centre

Richmond Gardens Pool

Riverdale Park East

Roding Community Centre

Rotary Peace Park Outdoor Pool

Smithfield Park Outdoor Pool

Smythe Park

Stanley Park South – Toronto

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool

Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool

West Deane Park Outdoor Pool

West Mall Outdoor Pool

Westgrove Park Outdoor Pool

Westmount Park Outdoor Pool

Weston Lions Park