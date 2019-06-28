Toronto swimming pools officially open for the season

The Canada Day long weekend is going to be sunny for most of the weekend long so what better way to cool off than taking a dip in one of the city’s outdoors pools.
The City officially opened all 58 of their swimming pools on full time hours on Friday.
Mayor John Tory even got in on the action, jumping into the water fully clothed during the announcement at the Giovanni Caboto Pool.
A map of where all the swimming pools are located is available on city of Toronto website.
Here’s a full list of the pools currently open:
Alex Duff Memorial Pool
Alexandra Park
Amesbury Sports Complex
Amos Waites Park Outdoor Pool
Blantyre Park
Broadlands Community Centre
Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre
Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools
Driftwood Community Recreation Centre
Eringate Park Outdoor Pool
Fairbank Memorial Park
Fairhaven Park Outdoor Pool
Flagstaff Park Outdoor Pool
Gihon Spring Park Outdoor Pool
Giovanni Caboto Rink, Pool and Tennis Courts
Glen Long Community Centre
Gord and Irene Risk Community Centre
Goulding Community Centre
Grandravine Community Recreation Centre
Greenwood Park
Halbert Park
Heron Park Community Centre
High Park
Irving W. Chapley Community Centre
Kidstown – Water Park
Kiwanis Outdoor Pool
Knob Hill Park
Lambton – Kingsway Park Outdoor Pool
Lawrence Heights Community Centre
Leaside Outdoor Pool
Ledbury Park
Maryvale Park Outdoor Pool
McGregor Park Community Centre
Mitchell Field Community Centre
Monarch Park
North Toronto Memorial Community Centre
Northwood Community Centre
Oakdale Community Centre
O’Connor Community Centre
Oriole Community Centre
Ourland Park Outdoor Pool
Park Lawn Park
Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool
Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool
Pleasantview Community Centre
Richmond Gardens Pool
Riverdale Park East
Roding Community Centre
Rotary Peace Park Outdoor Pool
Smithfield Park Outdoor Pool
Smythe Park
Stanley Park South – Toronto
Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool
Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool
West Deane Park Outdoor Pool
West Mall Outdoor Pool
Westgrove Park Outdoor Pool
Westmount Park Outdoor Pool
Weston Lions Park