Supreme Court sends Florida cross case back to lower court
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 9:46 am EDT
WASHINGTON — A legal challenge to a cross that stands in a public park in Florida is getting another look.
The Supreme Court on Friday told a lower court to review decisions that the cross should be removed and take into account an opinion the court issued last week in a case involving a cross in Maryland.
In that case, the justices let stand a cross-shaped war memorial located on a public highway median. The approximately 40-foot-tall cross was completed in 1925 and honours soldiers who died in World War I.
The Florida case involves a cross in Pensacola’s Bayview Park that was first put up in 1941. Two lower courts ruled that the 34-foot-tall concrete cross needed to be removed because it violates the Constitution’s prohibition against government establishment of religion.
The Associated Press
