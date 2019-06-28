Supreme Court sends Florida cross case back to lower court

WASHINGTON — A legal challenge to a cross that stands in a public park in Florida is getting another look.

The Supreme Court on Friday told a lower court to review decisions that the cross should be removed and take into account an opinion the court issued last week in a case involving a cross in Maryland.

In that case, the justices let stand a cross-shaped war memorial located on a public highway median. The approximately 40-foot-tall cross was completed in 1925 and honours soldiers who died in World War I.

The Florida case involves a cross in Pensacola’s Bayview Park that was first put up in 1941. Two lower courts ruled that the 34-foot-tall concrete cross needed to be removed because it violates the Constitution’s prohibition against government establishment of religion.

