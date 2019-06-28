Strong winds, heavy rain, hail wallop western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Sections of western Pennsylvania are cleaning up a day after strong storms walloped the area, uprooting 50 trees at a golf course and flooding a popular amusement park.

A sudden, powerful storm Thursday afternoon uprooted massive trees and flattened an outbuilding at Quicksliver Golf Course in McDonald, about 20 miles west of Pittsburgh. The thunderstorm brought hail, heavy rain and 70 mph winds.

The National Weather Service said Friday the damage was caused by a sudden downdraft called a microburst. Meteorologist Shannon Hefferan tells The Post-Gazette winds were 60 to 70 mph.

Several golfers were caught in the storm.

Luke Vislosky tells WTAE the sun was shining when they started golfing, but all of a sudden the storm hit. He says he has welts on his calves from hail the size of golf balls.

Kennywood Park closed on Thursday night due to the severe weather and parts of the park were underwater. It reopened Friday.

The Associated Press