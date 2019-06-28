Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.3 per cent in April, tops expectations
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 8:47 am EDT
Statistics Canada's offices at Tunny's Pasture in Ottawa are shown on March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — The Canadian economy grew more than expected in April, helped by the oil and gas sector.
Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in April, following a 0.5 per cent increase in March.
Economists had expected growth of 0.1 per cent for April, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector gained 4.5 per cent, boosted by a 5.5 per cent rise in oil and gas extraction.
Oilsands extraction increased 11.0 per cent, while oil and gas extraction, excluding oilsands, was up 0.5 per cent.
The manufacturing sector pulled back 0.8 per cent, in April, the largest monthly contraction since August 2017.
The Canadian Press
