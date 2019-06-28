Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shots fired near Yonge and Elm streets
by News Staff
Posted Jun 28, 2019 5:52 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 28, 2019 at 5:58 am EDT
Police investigate after shots were fired in the area of Yonge and Elm streets on June 28, 2019. CITYNEWS/Mehrdad Nazarahari
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired steps away from Yonge-Dundas Square.
Officers, who were in the area at the time, heard between eight to twelve shots and rushed to the scene at Yonge and Elm streets, just north of Dundas, around 5 a.m. Friday.
Police found evidence of gunfire in the area and there was a foot pursuit.
At least one person has been taken into custody on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting. Another person was detained by police and then released.
There has been no word on any injuries. Police say no weapon has been found.
Investigators found bullet holes in two store fronts in the area.
Yonge Street is closed between Dundas and Gould streets, while Elm is closed between Bay Street and Yonge.
