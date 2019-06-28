Shots fired near Yonge and Elm streets

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired steps away from Yonge-Dundas Square.

Officers, who were in the area at the time, heard between eight to twelve shots and rushed to the scene at Yonge and Elm streets, just north of Dundas, around 5 a.m. Friday.

Police found evidence of gunfire in the area and there was a foot pursuit.

At least one person has been taken into custody on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting. Another person was detained by police and then released.

There has been no word on any injuries. Police say no weapon has been found.

Investigators found bullet holes in two store fronts in the area.

Yonge Street is closed between Dundas and Gould streets, while Elm is closed between Bay Street and Yonge.