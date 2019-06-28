Selfie culture is harming Canada's parks

In today’s Big Story podcast, when you get back to nature this weekend, and stop for a pic for Instagram, take note of how many people around you are doing the same thing. Workers at Canada’s parks have definitely noticed.

It’s not the pictures that are the problem. It’s the litter and the crowds and — for some of Canada’s best little spots — the location data.

GUEST: Joel Barde, The Walrus

