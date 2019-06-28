Loading articles...

OSCE calls on Albania for restraint, constructive dialogue

FILE - In this Saturday, May 25, 2019 file photo, protesters take part in an anti-government rally, demanding the resignation of the Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama, in Tirana. Albania’s municipal elections don’t normally provoke much interest beyond the country’s border, but the holding of the vote on Sunday June 30, 2019, or failure to do so, appears decisive for the tiny Western Balkan country in its bid to start full membership negotiations with the European Union. While the Socialist-run government is insisting on holding the election, the opposition is boycotting the vote and says it will stop it taking place. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina, File)

TIRANA, Albania — Leaders of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are calling on Albanian political leaders to show restraint, engage in a “constructive dialogue” and ensure that Sunday’s election is peaceful.

The OSCE, which has a monitoring mission of some 280 observers for Sunday’s municipal vote, said “both the perpetrators and instigators of violent acts should be held legally accountable.”

The opposition, which claims the government is linked to organized crime and is demanding early parliamentary elections, is boycotting the vote. The country’s president has tried to cancel the election, but the ruling Socialists are going ahead.

The opposition has been holding protests since mid-February that have sometimes turned violent. It has threatened to prevent any voting.

