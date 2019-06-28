Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oregon animal advocates raise funds online for wolf fence
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 5:52 pm EDT
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Southern Oregon animal advocacy group has launched an online fundraising drive to help safely separate wolves and livestock.
The Herald and News reports that KS Wild set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for an electric fence to keep wolves off private property in Prospect.
The crowdsourcing drive by the Ashland-based group has collected $1,500 of its $6,000 goal for the fencing that will stand 6 feet (1.83 metres) high.
The fence is expected to cost about $45,000 with additional funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Property owner Ted Birdseye says he has lost cows to an area wolf pack.
The rancher has cared for wolf pups in the past, but he wants to keep his family and livestock safe.
Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com
The Associated Press
