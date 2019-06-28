Ontario raising some driver, vehicle fees this year, starting annual increases

Some driver and vehicle fees such as those for written and road tests are going up next month, but the Progressive Conservative government has backed off a proposal to raise all fees this year.

The government quietly posted a proposal earlier this month to increase driver, vehicle and carrier fees two per cent across the board as of July 1.

But new Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney has announced that while some fees will rise by two per cent on July 12, others won’t increase by that amount until July 1, 2020.

After that, fee increases will rise by two per cent every year for four years.

The news of the fee increases comes less than a year after the government froze driver and vehicle fees in Ontario.

Fees that will rise as of July 2020 include those for driver’s licence renewals and applications, and vehicle plates, permits and validations.