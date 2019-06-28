Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NYC to give up $1.3 million rather than follow abortion rule
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 4:07 pm EDT
New York City will give up $1.3 million in federal funds rather than comply with a Trump administration rule that bars federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the city’s public hospital system will cease participating in the federal Title X program as long as the policy is in effect.
The rule announced in February bans taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibits clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers.
More than 20 states and organizations have challenged the policy in court.
De Blasio, who is running for president, said “hard fought” rights are being taken away from women.
Abortion opponents argue that Title X funding has been used to indirectly subsidize Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading abortion provider.
The Associated Press
