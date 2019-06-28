Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New deal for FDR mansion, renovations planned next year
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 4:05 am EDT
HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Renovations are planned next year at President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s historic home on the Hudson River.
The National Historic Site mansion will be closed to tours from April through October 2020 as the building undergoes extensive renovations.
The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that the project will include a replacement of the heating and air-conditioning system and exterior painting. It’s slated to cost more than $3.2 million.
The grounds of the site, which includes Roosevelt’s burial plot and a museum, will remain open.
The National Park Service says around 154,000 visitors came to the Hyde Park site last year.
The Associated Press
