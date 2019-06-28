Loading articles...

Mexico says 'maquila' plants to offer migrants 40,000 jobs

In this June 24, 2019 photo, migrants wait for the departure of a northbound freight train, in Palenque, Mexico. The Mexican crackdown on migrants prompted by pressure from the Trump administration has pushed Central American migrants to seek new ways to try to reach the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his country’s “maquila” assembly plants are offering to give 40,000 jobs to Central American migrants.

Tens of thousands of migrants who hoped to reach the United States are stuck in Mexico. Many have been sent back to await court dates on their U.S. asylum claims.

And Mexico has also stepped up raids on trains, buses and motels, to stop the migrants from moving north.

Lopez Obrador said Friday “we prefer to keep them (migrants) in the south” of Mexico” because “we have more ability to care for them there.”

But many are in northern Mexico and need work. Lopez Obrador said an agreement would be signed soon to offer them 40,000 jobs at assembly plants, many located in northern border states.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.