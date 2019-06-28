Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida governor signs felon voting bill
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 7:00 pm EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill requiring Florida felons to pay court-ordered financial obligations if they want their voting rights restored.
The Republican governor signed the bill into law Friday.
During the spring legislative session, Democrats argued that forcing felons who’ve completed their prison sentences and probation to also pay court fees and fines goes against the spirit of the constitutional amendment voters passed in November.
The amendment to restore voting rights for felons other than murderers and sex offenders was approved with 64.5% of the vote. But the language said felons must complete their sentences, and Republicans interpreted that to include restitution, court costs, fines and fees imposed by a judge at sentencing. Democrats say that creates a hurdle that voters didn’t intend when they approved the amendment.
The Associated Press
