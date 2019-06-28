Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fire marshal bans sale, use of fireworks in much of Alaska
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 11:43 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Fireworks use has been banned in many of the populated areas of Alaska because of fire danger.
The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office says it’s suspending both the sale and use of fireworks in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the northern Panhandle, which includes Haines, Skagway and Juneau.
Fireworks use also is banned in western Alaska from McGrath west, the Tanana Valley north of the Alaska Range and the Copper River Valley from Glennallen south to Valdez.
Anchorage already bans fireworks.
State Fire Marshal Richard Boothby says he’s greatly concerned with heightened fire danger from hot and dry conditions.
He says firefighting capability already is stretched thin.
The state forester’s office asked for the suspension.
The Associated Press
