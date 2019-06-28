Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds want ex-prosecutor guilty of conspiracy locked up
by Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 2:44 pm EDT
Former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha, left, and his wife, former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha walk out of federal court in Honolulu on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Prosecutors say the couple abused their positions in an attempt to silence a relative who could have exposed the financial fraud that funded their lavish lifestyle. Closing arguments were being held Tuesday in the conspiracy trial against the Kealoha's, considered the largest public corruption trial ever in Hawaii. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
HONOLULU — U.S. attorneys want a former Honolulu deputy prosecutor locked up now that jurors have found her guilty of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative.
Katherine Kealoha and her now-retired police chief husband Louis Kealoha were convicted Thursday of conspiracy after a trial where prosecutors told jurors the couple abused their power to frame her uncle. Prosecutors say the motive was to keep him from revealing fraud that enriched their lavish life and to maintain their power and prestige.
Federal prosecutors say in court documents that she should be detained pending sentencing because she “lies as easily as she draws breath.” They say she will do anything to avoid consequences.
She will have to convince a judge Friday she’s not likely to flee or pose a danger to anyone.