Employee accused of stealing $2.4M from Ontario Minor Hockey Association

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association in Richmond Hill. Photo credit: Google Maps.

A 45-year-old Georgina woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing $2.4 million from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

York police say they were contacted by executives from the league back in November of 2018.

Investigators were told the Association had been allegedly defrauded of approximately $1 million from an employee. They later discovered the number was actually $2.4 million.

Jennifer Robinson, who was the Director of Finance, was arrested on Thursday and is facing several charges including theft and fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by a crime and breach of trust.

She is expected to appear in court on July 25.

