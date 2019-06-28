Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Employee accused of stealing $2.4M from Ontario Minor Hockey Association
by News Staff
Posted Jun 28, 2019 1:23 pm EDT
The Ontario Minor Hockey Association in Richmond Hill. Photo credit: Google Maps.
A 45-year-old Georgina woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing $2.4 million from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.
York police say they were contacted by executives from the league back in November of 2018.
Investigators were told the Association had been allegedly defrauded of approximately $1 million from an employee. They later discovered the number was actually $2.4 million.
Jennifer Robinson, who was the Director of Finance, was arrested on Thursday and is facing several charges including theft and fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by a crime and breach of trust.
She is expected to appear in court on July 25.
How rich is the minor hockey association? How do you not notice a fraud of $2.4m?