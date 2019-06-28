Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Drone sightings at Pearson airport; police search for operator
by News Staff
Posted Jun 28, 2019 12:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 28, 2019 at 1:10 pm EDT
A remote-controlled drone was spotted near Pearson International Airport. (File photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Peel police are searching for the operator of a drone after there were two separate sightings of the remote-controlled aircraft on Thursday and Friday near Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.
Police said they received the first report of a drone flying near the airport at 11:15 a.m. Thursday. Officers were sent to investigate but did not find the operator.
The second report came in at around 11:52 a.m. Friday, police said.
Both incidents didn’t cause any flight delays, police said.
By law, drone operators must keep their aircraft at least 5.6 kilometres away from airports and aerodromes, unless special permission has been granted by flight controllers at those facilities.
On June 1, the federal government
introduced new regulations governing the use of the devices.
