Drone sightings at Pearson airport; police search for operator

Peel police are searching for the operator of a drone after there were two separate sightings of the remote-controlled aircraft on Thursday and Friday near Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

Police said they received the first report of a drone flying near the airport at 11:15 a.m. Thursday. Officers were sent to investigate but did not find the operator.

The second report came in at around 11:52 a.m. Friday, police said.

Both incidents didn’t cause any flight delays, police said.

By law, drone operators must keep their aircraft at least 5.6 kilometres away from airports and aerodromes, unless special permission has been granted by flight controllers at those facilities.

On June 1, the federal government introduced new regulations governing the use of the devices.