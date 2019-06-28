Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Doctor sentenced in 'ski rage' attack on 12-year-old boy
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 8:45 am EDT
VERNON, N.J. — A doctor convicted of attacking a 12-year-old boy in a “ski rage” incident at a northern New Jersey resort must spend the next three Valentine’s Days in jail.
A state judge handed down the sentence Thursday to Samuel Caruthers. The judge chose Valentine’s Day because that was the day the attack occurred in 2016.
Authorities have said Caruthers punched the boy and stabbed him with a ski pole. That came after the youth fell into Caruthers and his then-10-year-old son while snowboarding on the bunny slope at the Mountain Creek resort in Vernon.
The youth suffered minor injuries in the attack. He said the collision was an accident.
Caruthers was convicted in April of child endangerment and other counts. But a Sussex County jury also acquitted him of aggravated assault and a weapons charge.
The Associated Press
