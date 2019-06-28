Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
David Saint-Jacques recovering nicely after return from lengthy mission in space
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 2:52 pm EDT
HOUSTON — Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques says he’s adapting well to life back on Earth following a more than six-month mission in space.
Speaking from the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Saint-Jacques told reporters today he’s doing well, all things considered, just four days after his return.
Saint-Jacques says while he hasn’t felt any pain since his return Monday night, balance was an issue and he’s been cautious walking and running.
During a mission that began Dec. 3, Saint-Jacques took part in a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk and set a record for the longest single space flight by a Canadian at 204 days.
He also became the first Canadian astronaut to use the Canadarm2 robotic arm to perform a so-called “cosmic catch” to snag a SpaceX cargo capsule.
Saint-Jacques says seeing and hugging his children brought him great pleasure and he’s looking forward to eventually walking around Montreal and sitting around a camp fire at the cottage.
The engineer, astrophysicist and family doctor’s return to Canada is expected in mid-July.
The Canadian Press
