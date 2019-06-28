Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Court hears appeal on 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's fraud case
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 12:55 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A federal appeals court in New York City is considering whether the securities fraud conviction against the former drug company executive known as “Pharma Bro” should be thrown out.
An attorney for Martin Shkreli urged the court to overturn a 2017 guilty verdict for Shkreli, claiming the trial judge gave confusing instructions to the jury about the law. A prosecutor insisted the instructions were proper.
The court is expected to issue a written decision at a later date.
Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison last year after a trial where prosecutors accused him of concealing losses from his investors.
Before his conviction, Shkreli was best known for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug and trolling his critics on social media.
The Associated Press
