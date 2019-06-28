CN train derails in tunnel between Sarnia and Michigan; no injuries reported

A CN freight train derailed inside an international tunnel linking Sarnia and Port Huron, Mich., spilling sulphuric acid inside, the rail company said Friday.

Roughly 40 cars are reported to have come off the tracks in “various positions,” it said.

One car containing close to 14,000 gallons of sulphuric acid leaked, though company spokesman Jonathan Abecassis says the chemical has been contained at the site and poses no threat to public safety or the St-Clair River.

Abecassis said the derailment occurred about 4:30 a.m. Friday and is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The company said it is working with officials in both municipalities.

Port Huron City Manager James Freed said the wreck caused “significant damage” to the track. It was not clear when the tunnel would reopen.

Freed said trains are being rerouted to a crossing in Detroit.

The Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team of investigators to the site and will assess the incident.

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report