Canada puts its faith in Trump in high-stakes meeting between U.S., China

OSAKA, Japan — Canada is pinning hopes for freedom for two Canadians detained in China since December on a meeting Donald Trump is to have with China’s Xi Jinping tomorrow.

Ahead of the G20 summit now on in Osaka, Japan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Trump in Washington, where the president committed to doing “anything” to help Canada.

Trump is set to sit down with Xi on Saturday morning, Japan time, as the two countries look to address outstanding trade issues.

A central point of contention between China and America is the U.S.’s decision to deem the Chinese tech company Huawei “incompatible” with its security interests and those of its allies.

Huawei is also connected to the issue of the two Canadians detained in China.

In early December, after its chief financial officer was arrested on a U.S. extradition warrant in Vancouver, Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were taken into custody in arrests deemed “arbitrary” by the Canadian government.

