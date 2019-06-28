Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Liberal MPP brings Canada Day picnic to Queen's Park
by News Staff
Posted Jun 28, 2019 6:55 am EDT
Queen's Park in Toronto as seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
There will be a Canada Day party at Queen’s Park after all.
Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter has reserved the front lawn of the provincial legislature from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 1.
Hunter said she’s throwing an “old-fashioned picnic” to celebrate the country’s 152nd birthday, complete with free ice cream, a live DJ, and children’s activities.
“We are determined to continue our Canadian tradition and let the people show how they feel about a year of cuts, lackluster decision-making and political chaos incited by the Ford government,” Hunter said in a statement.
“Ford can’t stop Canada Day! This government has one job —- to serve the people of Ontario. Cancelling Canada Day at Queen’s Park is a disservice to the families, friends and well-wishers who travel from near and far to enjoy Canada Day in Ontario’s capital.”