Liberal MPP brings Canada Day picnic to Queen's Park

There will be a Canada Day party at Queen’s Park after all.

Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter has reserved the front lawn of the provincial legislature from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 1.

Hunter said she’s throwing an “old-fashioned picnic” to celebrate the country’s 152nd birthday, complete with free ice cream, a live DJ, and children’s activities.

“We are determined to continue our Canadian tradition and let the people show how they feel about a year of cuts, lackluster decision-making and political chaos incited by the Ford government,” Hunter said in a statement.

“Ford can’t stop Canada Day! This government has one job —- to serve the people of Ontario. Cancelling Canada Day at Queen’s Park is a disservice to the families, friends and well-wishers who travel from near and far to enjoy Canada Day in Ontario’s capital.”

The Ford government decided to cancel the official Queen’s Park Canada Day party, citing declining attendance.